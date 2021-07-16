Southgate family escapes early morning house fire unharmed

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – A family of four and their pet dogs safely escaped an early morning house fire July 15, in the 13100 block of Netherwood, with just the clothes on their backs.

“We are devastated but so happy my family walked out alive,” Brianna Kelley said on a social media post.

She said their 4-year-old daughter woke them up, which allowed them to get out in time. She and her husband, Robert Dixon, also have an 11-month-old son and pet dogs.

Through a post on her Facebook page, Kelley was seeking Enfamil Gentlease formula, baby bottles, baby food, and blankets.

The boy wears size 18-month clothes, and size 5 shoes, while her daughter wears size 5/6 clothes and size 8 shoes. The adults also were left without any spare clothes.

The family is currently living with relatives. Both floors of their house are damaged, and the structure is unsafe to enter. They have been told repairs could take up to a year.

The cause of the fire, which began in the upper level, is under investigation. Southgate firefighters were assisted by a Lincoln Park unit.

A GoFundMe account has been posted for the family.