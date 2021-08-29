Taylor North wins the 2021 Little League World Series title

Taylor holds on with 5-2 win over Ohio

TAYLOR — Taylor North, representing Michigan, won the 2021 Little League World Series title today, with a 5-2 victory over Hamilton, Ohio.

Jackson Surma had Taylor’s big bat, driving in four runs with two singles. The fifth Taylor run scored on a first-inning ground out by Jacob Furkas.

Starter Ethan VanBelle and reliever Gavin Ulin split the pitching chores and held an upstart Ohio offense in check. VanBelle threw four innings for the victory. Ulin threw the final three innings for the save, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning with the go-ahead run at the plate.

During postseason play, Taylor swept through state, regional and LLWS play with only a single loss. That defeat came at the hands of Hawaii, which they avenged two days later.

This was Taylor’s first ever trip to the LLWS. It was the first LLWS championship by a Michigan-based team since Hamtramck in 1959.

Taylor is made up of Manager Rick Thorning and coaches Guido Ulin and Jason Surma; and players Chauncy Adkins, Noah Boren, Lucas Farner, Jakob Fukas, Kale Harris, Max LaForest, Jaxon Shufeldt, Jackson Surma, Cameron Thorning, Gavin Ulin and Ethan VanBelle.