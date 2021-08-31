Parade and fireworks to be held for 2021 Little League World Series champions

TAYLOR — A parade and celebration of Taylor North’s victory in the 2021 Little League World Series will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday . The event, which will include fireworks, is being sponsored by Clover Self Storage.

The parade will be staged at the Taylor Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard. It will leave the TRC and travel down Goddard to Pardee, and then south along Pardee to Heritage Park, similar to the parade route of the Taylor Winterfest. The parade will enter the park at the Taylor Community Library entrance and then make it back to the Sheridan Center Open Air Pavilion.

The entire Taylor North team, coaches and families will ride in the parade. Other units will also be involved, including the Taylor High School Marching Band.

Once inside the Sheridan Center, Mayor Rick Sollars will handle the master of ceremonies chores that will include various speakers, mainly focused on the team and the Taylor North Little League. The players will do a short autograph session (bring your own item, and limit one item per person). If possible, there will be a short question-and-answer session with the team.

The evening will be capped off by a brief fireworks display at dusk.

There will be music, refreshments and food (at a price) along with inflatables and clowns. Donations to help cover the expenses incurred by the team during its travel to Williamsport, Pa, and Whitestown, Ind., for LLWS and Great Lakes Regional play, respectively, will be welcome at designated locations within the Sheridan Center.

Best viewing outside will be on both sides of Pardee Road along the berm area, directly in front of the Sheridan Center.

Spectators can provide their own lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. No glass bottles.

Parking will be available in Heritage Park via the Northline entrance.

Goddard and Pardee will be closed to vehicular traffic for a short period of time during the parade, between 6 and 7 p.m. There will also be some closures of side streets, especially along Pardee.

Taylor North captured the LLWS on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over Ohio. It was the first time a team from Taylor has ever qualified for the LLWS, and was the first LLWS title by a Michigan-based team since Hamtramck in 1959.

Taylor North is made up of Manager Rick Thorning and coaches Guido Ulin and Jason Surma; and players Chauncey Adkins, Noah Boren, Lucas Farner, Jakob Furkas, Kale Harris, Max LaForest, Jaxon Shufeldt, Jackson Surma, Cameron Thorning, Gavin Ulin and Ethan VanBelle.