Flood assistance program to impacted Wayne County residents available

Wayne County is offering financial assistance for residents impacted by the June 2021 flooding. Funding will support them in covering damages and costs that have not been covered by FEMA or private property insurance.

This grant is intended to cover the costs of tangible goods and belongings such as carpets, couches, drywall, and food. Additionally, this grant may be used to cover contracted labor if the applicant can provide itemized quotes or receipts from their contractor.

The application will open on Sept. 7 and will be closed on Sept. 21.

Eligibility requirements include:

• The property for which you are applying for must be located in Wayne County excluding the City of Detroit.

• The property must be a residential property.

• The damage applicants document and submit to this grant must be due to the June 25 and 26 weather events.

• Applicants must have applied for FEMA assistance to qualify for the Flood Relief Grant funding.

Applicants will be required to submit the following:

• Proof of Residence.

• FEMA Application Number.

• Pictures of Damaged Belongings.

• Insurance Claim Documents, if appllicable.

• Itemized Quote and/or Receipt for Contractor Work, if applicable.

This application is for Wayne County residents who need assistance completing repairs or replacing items damaged during the June 25 and 26 weather events. Funds will be used to cover items which have not or will not be paid for by FEMA or other property insurance.

Application to the FEMA assistance program is a prerequisite to qualify for this program, and only applicants with registered applications with FEMA will be considered.