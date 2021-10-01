Registration deadline for FEMA assistance extended to Nov. 12

The deadline register with FEMA for individual disaster assistance as a result of the June 25 and 26 storms has been extended to Nov. 12.

The extension applies to survivors living in Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Oakland counties.

Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property and vehicle losses. Assistance also may be available for other serious disaster-related uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses or unmet needs.

Individuals can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the mobile app, or by phone at 800- 621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

In-person assistance remains available at FEMA centers in southeast Michigan. Individuals can visit any open center to get the help they need with the federal assistance process. To find the location closest to you, go to FEMA’s DRC locator page at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, go to www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.