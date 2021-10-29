Rotary clubs assist at Fish & Loves

Rotary clubs assist at Fish & LovesOctober 29, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Jeff HoldenThe Rotary clubs of Taylor, Dearborn Heights, Southgate and Woodhaven-Brownstown collaborated to help collect over 1,700 pounds of food for Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry earlier this month. Food collections at Macy’s and Kohl’s in Taylor contributed a significant amount of food, along with food collected at several schools in Taylor and Southgate, the Taylor Police Department, Taylor City Hall. In addition to the food collection, the local Rotary clubs in conjunction with a matching grant through Rotary International will be able to purchase $4,100 of food for the pantry through the Gleaners organization, a news release said.