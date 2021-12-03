Festival of Trees returns to Dearborn after a year’s hiatus

Weeklong events benefits Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Christmas trees and holiday spirit filled the Lincoln Ballroom at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center the last week of November for the 37th annual Festival of Trees.

The benefit for the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, which ran Nov. 21 to 28, funds pediatric medical research grants to develop better ways to diagnose and treat diseases which impact children.

Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. said he was glad that the event returned after a year off for COVID-19, and said the COMPAC was an excellent venue for the event, bringing visitors from metropolitan Detroit to participate and contribute to the fundraiser.

“This annual event was sorely missed, and I know our residents were delighted to see it return,” he said in the event booklet.

Scott Killingbeck, Festival of Trees president, said the generosity and compassion of the people who attend the event make a difference in the lives of the innocent and those in need.

“May you take with you a heart full of peace and hope for the holiday season, knowing that you will make a difference in lives, to have more days to play, more nights to dream, and more time to just be kids,” he said in the event booklet.

Lawrence J. Burns, president and CEO of the Children’s Foundation, said two timely research projects will benefit from the Festival of Trees.

A pilot study will explore the effects of CBD on anxiety and behavioral problems among children with epilepsy.

Another study will determine which therapies will best help children recover from multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which occurs in some children exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

“The Festival of Trees is helping young physicians do important research at Children’s Hospital of Michigan,” Burns said in the event booklet. “The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation is proud to partner with the Festival of Trees to continue our work of making a positive, lasting impact on the health and wellness of children.”