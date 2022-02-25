Downriver school districts lift mask mandates following Wayne County’s decision

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

School districts in Allen Park, Riverview, Taylor and Trenton lifted the mask mandate in their buildings after Wayne County Health, Human & Veterans Services rescinded its emergency order for wearing masks in educational settings.

With the emergency order rescinded as of Feb. 17, school districts were able to either change or keep their face mask rules the same.

Allen Park Public Schools Supt. Michael Darga sent a letter to parents which said masks would become optional but remain a requirement for students on buses during transportation.

During a Feb. 23 school board meeting, Riverview Community Schools Supt. Russell Pickell said masking is now voluntary in all buildings.

“The plexiglass which was already optional this year under most situations, I believe, is being removed,” he said. “We are going to continue the additional cleaning protocols, air circulation, cohorting and spacing as appropriate. We’re going to closely monitor how this impacts everything we have going on in our buildings, but we are certainly hoping that this is going to be turning towards a more positive note.”

In Taylor, students and staff are no longer required to wear masks as of Feb. 18. In a letter to the community, Taylor School District Supt. Griff Mills said masks are still encouraged.

The federal transportation mask mandate is still in effect, so masks will continue to be required on all forms of district transportation and school buses.

“If students and or staff would like to continue to mask in school settings, that decision is respected and will be fully supported by our district,” he said. We will continue to provide masks for those students and staff that request them.”

Trenton Public Schools Supt. Douglas Mentzer announced that masks within the district are recommended but not mandatory to attend school.

“Though I appreciate the many emails of gratitude for the abrupt change, I also understand that some were very disappointed by the decision” he said. “As some rejoiced after waiting almost six months for the rescission, others were saddened and caught off guard. For that, I would ask that we all are reminded of the necessity of kindness, compassion, and grace. We must get through this together.”

Masks on Trenton school buses will remain a requirement, following federal law.

Reasons why masking remains important were included in the Human & Veterans Services announcement by Neighborhood Service Organization Chief Medical and Health Officer Avani Sheth.

• Masking continues to be recommended as an important tool to decrease the spread of COVID-19

• Children should continue to be supported to wear a mask, including, but not limited to for reasons such as individual and or household risk factors and vaccination status.

• Masking continues to be recommended as part of isolation and quarantine periods.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])