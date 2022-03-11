‘Reach for the Stars’ with the sounds of the Downriver Community Band 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

The Downriver Community Band invites music lovers to “Reach for the Stars” during its Disney-themed spring concert at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Flat Rock Community Auditorium, 25600 Seneca St.

The band will be joined by several vocalists from the Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center.

The concert includes “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2,” and “You’re Welcome” from “Moana.”

The concert will also include Disney musical scores from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Pianist Linda Lukens will be featured playing “Rhapsody in Blue,” a 1924 Gershwin composition from “Fantasia 2000.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear a Disney-themed costume and join a parade onstage for a chance to win a door prize.

State and local pandemic masking guidelines will be followed, and socially distanced seating will be available.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children, and free to those age 3 and under. For more information, call 734-589-0322 or go to TheDCB.org.