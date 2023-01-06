Friends of the Detroit River seek restoration projects for Ecorse Creek

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald/Sunday Times Newspapers

Friends of the Detroit River are seeking help from communities in the Ecorse Creek watershed to identify possible restoration projects along both the north and south branches.

Cities in the watershed include Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Melvindale, Romulus, Southgate, Taylor, Westland and Wyandotte.

While the effort does not have funding for either infrastructure or widespread flood prevention assistance, the group hopes to identify areas where ecological restoration would help prevent creek-related flooding, increase recreational access and improve the natural habitat.

The best projects would be within 1,000 feet of the stream bank or connected to the tributary through water flow, with the landowners identified and willing to be involved.

The Ecorse Creek Watershed Management Plan hopes to identify projects that will reduce the rapid stream flow changes that happen during rain events and by doing so, minimize creek-related flooding.

The group also hopes to protect, improve and restore banks and in-stream wildlife habitats as well as fish and coastal wetland habitats.

Stream bank restoration and floodplain habitat projects are sought, as are projects that preserve, increase and expand recreational areas and public access to the creek for non-invasive watersports, like kayaking and canoeing.

The Ecorse Creek Watershed Management Plan is available here.

To take a community survey, click here.

Friends of the Detroit River plans to work with the newly formed Ecorse Creek Committee to help identify and carry out projects that will improve the environment of the Ecorse Creek.

For more information, email McKenzi Waliczek at [email protected] or go to the group’s website.