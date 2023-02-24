Minor who fled Wyandotte police, crashed vehicle suspected in other crimes

By SUE SUCHYTA

WYANDOTTE – A juvenile was arrested Feb. 10 for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police officers and possession of stolen property after he crashed following a high-speed chase.

A police officer spotted a vehicle being driven with the wipers and exterior lights on at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 10, when it was not raining, near Fort Street and Eureka Road, which sometimes occurs with a car is hot wired. A check of the license plate confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Allen Park.

The driver refused to yield to a traffic stop, and began to flee on southbound Fort Street at speeds reaching 90 mph. When he reached West Road in Trenton, his speed was nearly 100 mph.

The minor then drove into a residential area, entered a dead-end street and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a house in the 300 block of Washington Street in Trenton.

Numerous credit cards and identification cards presumed to be stolen were found in the vehicle. A loaded pistol magazine was also found inside the car.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the juvenile male was suspected in many other serious crimes in the Downriver area, including a recent vehicle theft in Taylor in which a 3-year-old child was in the backseat.

“Despite the offender’s chronological age, he presented a real threat to society,” he said. “This is yet another reason why it is critical not to impose restrictive pursuit policies which restrain law enforcement and allow criminals to go free.”