Dearborn Rotary Club to highlight 100 years of service with musical extravaganza March 18

By MARGARET BLOHM

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – What could be more exciting than opening a time capsule buried in 1923?

“Discovering what more than 1,000 Dearborn Rotarians have accomplished in the past 100 years of service for this community and around the world,” says Bob Ziolkowski, historian and past president of the Rotary Club of Dearborn. “There’s no way a time capsule can begin to contain or explain the impact this City’s oldest service organization has made.”

For the past several months, Ziolkowski has led a team of Dearborn Rotarians including past presidents Roger Miller and Lee Hollmann, president-elect David Anderson, Angie Linder, and Martha Hnatiuk, to document the club’s history.

Ziolkowski also credited the staff of the Dearborn Historical Museum and research staff of Henry Ford Centennial Library as well as City of Dearborn TV, under the direction of Patricia Maurier, for helping to discover a treasure trove of history — resulting in the production of a video, book, and extensive lobby display.

The public is invited to help the Rotary Club of Dearborn celebrate 100 years of “Service Above Self” with a musical extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Concertgoers will revel in historic and well-remembered tunes performed by The Temptations Review featuring the legacy of Dennis Edwards, and opened by Thornetta Davis, Detroit’s Queen of the Blues.

The public is invited to purchase concert tickets online at www.DearbornTheater.com, and in person during regular box office hours. More information is available at www.DearbornRotary.org.

Funds raised from the event will be used in collaboration with the city of Dearborn to renovate the HFCL auditorium, meeting current Americans with Disabilities Act standards for accessible design and seating and to upgrade technology.

“It’s going to be a night you won’t want to miss,” said Glenn Maleyko, superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools and president of the Dearborn Rotary Foundation.

Maleyko acknowledged many generous sponsors and donors who have stepped up to help the Rotary Club of Dearborn host this historic fundraising event. They include presenting sponsors Donald and Mary Kosch Family Foundation, Beaumont Accountable Care Organization, and the Raymond and Sylvia Trudeau family.

Founded in 1923, the Rotary Club of Dearborn is the city’s oldest service organization and is a proud member of Rotary International bringing more than 1.4 million members in over 46,000 individual clubs together to live the motto of “Service Above Self.”