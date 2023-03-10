Riverview residents to vote on pot shops in upcoming election

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Residents will have a chance to decide whether the city will permit retail marijuana establishments in an upcoming primary or general election, based on petitions recently submitted to city hall.

City Clerk Cindy Hutchinson said whether the question will be on a primary or general election ballot will depend on whether there are enough mayoral or city council candidates to require a primary runoff.

For instance, three or more mayoral candidates would trigger a primary election, with the two highest vote getters continuing to the general election.

The City Council approved marijuana retail establishments on Dec. 19, and at its Feb. 6 meeting, the body approved a fire regulation ordinance to govern cannabis-related fire inspections.

The council also amended its zoning ordinance Feb. 6 to be consistent with the recently adopted cannabis business license ordinance.

Adult use cannabis retail will be permitted in B-1, B-2, B-3 and FS zoning districts, and adult use cannabis micro business and retail will be permitted in the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts.

B-1 is local business, B-2 is community business, B-3 is general business, M-1 is light industrial and M-2 is general industrial. FS refers to the Fort Street district.