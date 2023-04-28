Dearborn police seek public assistance in locating missing, endangered adult

DEARBORN – Dearborn police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult male who was last seen leaving his residence about 7 a.m. April 26.

Mohammad Fakih is described as an 18-year-old male with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He sometimes wears glasses. He was last seen wearing black pants with a gray jacket and driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre bearing Michigan license plate ENS8728.

Fakih is reportedly suffering from a mental health episode and may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 313-943-2241. People wishing to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.

“We are diligently attempting to locate this young man and are asking the community’s assistance with any information that can help reunite him safely with his family,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said.