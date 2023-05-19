Great Lakes conservationist to discuss new book ‘Rouge River Revived’ at Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN – Author and conservationist John Hartig will visit the Henry Ford Centennial Library to discuss his new book “Rouge River Revived: How People are Bringing Their River Back to Life,” which he co-edited with James Graham — an award-winning journalist and former executive director of Friends of the Rouge.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 31 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., in room M-15.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

“‘Rouge River Revived’ is the story of how people overcame apathy and are working together to bring their river and its watershed back to life,” Hartig said. “It also will surely inspire and give hope to all working to restore and protect watersheds in the place they call home.”

Hartig serves as a visiting scholar at the University of Windsor Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, as the Great Lakes science and policy advisor to the International Association for Great Lakes Research, and as a member of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Board of Directors.

This event is offered in-person, but will also be recorded on Zoom for anyone who would like to attend virtually.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link. The registration page can be accessed at https://bit.ly/42KMa8t, or locate the event in the Library’s events calendar.

More information can be found on the Library’s website, or by calling 313-943-2330.