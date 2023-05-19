Henry Ford College baseball team advances to NJCAA Great Lakes Regional Finals

By KURT KRUG

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN — The Henry Ford College baseball team advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Great Lakes Championship Regional Finals.

The Hawks took on No. 1 seed Kellogg Community College May 18, and defeated the Bruins at Jackson Community College in the four-team double elimination tournament.

HFC took on Lansing Community College May 19 with the winner advancing to the championship round May 20. (The Hawks trailed LCC 7-1 after three innings at publication.) The loser is scheduled to take on Kellogg to earn the right to play in the championship round.

The Region XII champion will advance to the NJCCA Division II National Baseball Championship World Series, which will be held in Enid, Okla., from May 27 through June 3.

For the 2023 season, the Hawks finished second in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Eastern Conference with a record of 18-7. The team’s overall record is 25-14.

They defeated No. 3 seed Jackson College 2-1 in the first round of the NJCCA Region XII Baseball Championship May 12 to advance to the regional finals.

“This is our second straight year in the playoffs,” HFC Coach Mike Abney said. “That’s a big accomplishment for our program. I’m very proud and happy about that. Last year, we were happy to make it to the playoffs. This year, we want to go further.

“We have tremendous respect for KCC and the other teams in the conference, and we want to win this year and go to the World Series. That’s our objective.”