Three candidates vying for Riverview mayor

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Voters will narrow the field of three mayoral candidates down to two during the Aug. 8 primary, choosing from incumbent Mayor Andrew Swift, Councilmember Chuck Norton and businessman Edmond Maas.

Each was asked to introduce himself and explain why they are running for mayor. They were asked how the city can best replace the revenue stream that will be lost when the city’s land preserve eventually fills and closes. Finally, they were asked their stance on retail marijuana stores in the city.

EDMOND MASS

Why are you running for mayor?

I am a born leader. I have owned and led several businesses in my lifetime, including an organizational business group on Facebook and another group which helps prevent vendors and crafters from being scammed.

In addition, I have the financial skills needed to help get this city out from under the deficit that we have and to make sure that we don’t have to go into another deficit elimination plan in the foreseeable future.

My passion and drive are tremendous. I also have time to spend on the specific duties of the city. As mayor, I will put the city first and work with the city council and staff to continue to ensure that Riverview is the safest and best city that it can be. The best way to do this is knowing when to listen and when to speak, whether it is with an individual or the public in its entirety.

How can the city best replace the land preserve revenue stream in the future?

Needless to say, this is the most important issue that the city faces and may be the most important in Riverview’s history.

The first thing that I would do is to take property taxes to the Headlee limit. According to our city manager, there is almost $1.5 million that the city is not collecting in property taxes that it could be collecting.

From there, I would spread the balance over the duration of time that the landfill has left until it’s full. This rate would not exceed 2 mills per year. I would only do this if staff reductions or the funds from selling the cellular tower were not enough to cover this.

Also, I would not solely place the burden on the property taxes holders of this city. Staff reductions would only occur if it became absolutely necessary.

What do you think about recreational marijuana stores in the city?

I’m opposed to them for a few reasons.

The first reason is the way this proposal came about, with a rush to judgement by the council. Secondly, I believe that having dispensaries will increase the crime rate and scare off potential business owners from coming to the city and cause current businesses to leave Riverview. In addition, it will take years for the city to see any profit from this especially if there are a lot of lawsuits filed.

I believe what’s much more important to the residents of Riverview is whether their next mayor is willing to work with the dispensaries and any related businesses which may emerge. I am willing to abide by whatever the residents decide on regarding this, as well as do the work that

CHUCK NORTON

Why are you running for mayor?

I firmly advocate a collaborative approach, actively engaging with residents, business owners and our esteemed city manager to chart the best solutions. My extensive experience in manufacturing and proficiency in the Six Sigma problem-solving system provides me with the analytical understanding and strategic expertise needed to make well-informed decisions for our city’s future.

As mayor, I will ensure every council member’s voice is heard by fostering open communication and instituting weekly meetings to discuss ideas, concerns, and progress. Accessibility will be paramount, and I pledge to be readily available to residents and business owners to facilitate swift problem-solving and address their concerns. I want to be the type of leader that communicates with the team, finishing the week with whom I meet with on their behalf. We need to have strong communication within our team. That is how we become more transparent to those we represent.

How can the city best replace the land preserve revenue stream in the future?

As a united team, we will explore avenues to diversify revenue streams, taking unused city-owned property to develop and generate a new tax base, fostering economic growth and upholding essential services.

We must work overtime to find a way to make up for the lost revenue of the landfill. Unfortunately, it took hiring a new city manager to find out we did not have the proper funds in our capital improvement account. This should have been communicated long before that revenue had to be diverted and redirected to replace the lost funds of the capital improvement escrow account.

Riverview will encounter something we have not witnessed in our 100-year history. We must be resolute in leading with integrity, empathy, and unwavering dedication to building a stronger and more prosperous community for generations to come. Let us face these challenges together and embrace a brighter tomorrow for Riverview.

What do you think about recreational marijuana stores in the city?

The prior council decided to put a moratorium on cannabis stores in Riverview after the state 2018 recreational cannabis ballot was approved, which passed in Riverview by 625 yes votes.

Cannabis businesses are highly regulated by the state. With the applications that the city has received, we will see yearly license fees of $5,000 per year, compared to $75 for other businesses. Each store will have to provide the city $10,000 a year for a community program.

The state will disburse annual payout to each city that has cannabis businesses, by the amount. Last year’s payout was roughly $51,000 per store. Each location will employ roughly 25 employees, making between $17.00-$25.00 per hour, with health benefits and a 401-K program. We could be looking at 125 new jobs. Those employees will more than likely spend their money with surrounding businesses. I am in favor of the new ordinance. On Aug. 8, the residents will decide.

ANDREW SWIFT

Why are you running for mayor?

I love meeting with residents to discuss their concerns. With 18 years of council experience, including eight as mayor, I bring invaluable expertise to navigate the current leadership changes in our city. My prior eight years of service on the school board further enhance my qualifications.

My former involvement in numerous civic groups, such as the Riverview Jaycees, Little League Baseball, and Cub and Boy Scouts helped me build a base of community compassion. This continues today with Kiwanis, Goodfellows, the Riverview Veterans Memorial Committee and several city commissions and committees that keep me deeply connected to our residents throughout the year, not just during elections.

Moreover, I have served on the executive board for the Southeast Michigan Community of Governments, as an executive board member of the Downriver Community Conference and as a board member of the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber, which further solidify my position as the most qualified candidate.

How can the city best replace the land preserve revenue stream in the future?

During my numerous meetings with residents, a consistent message emerges: they are deeply worried about the landfill’s forced closure.

Our utmost priority is to secure an alternative income source to replace the funds we’ve received from the landfill since 1968. Adhering to our 2020 Vision Plan, we have diligently cared for the landfill, but its shortened lifespan necessitates sufficient funds for closure and perpetual care. To achieve this, we plan to reduce our reliance on the landfill over the next two years, allowing the escrow accounts to accumulate the necessary funds.

We have explored various options, including selling city-owned property and our cell tower, which would generate income equivalent to 20 years-worth of rent. Additionally, I have requested Wayne County to waive the tipping fees until the landfill’s closure. Furthermore, we are actively attracting new businesses and supporting the expansion of existing ones to boost our revenue streams.

What do you think about recreational marijuana stores in the city?

I am not against dispensaries in our city, but I am against having nine or more.

I will be voting “yes” to restore the prohibition of the sale of marijuana in our community.

I have said that the ordinance should have been put to a resident vote.

The committee responsible for its creation decided against implementing a limit on the number of dispensaries in our small, three-square-mile bedroom community.

I firmly believe that this particular issue will fundamentally change the character of our community. Some argue that we already have an excess of Coney Islands, with three of them, as well as an overabundance of senior complexes, totaling five. Nine dispensaries would likely put us at more dispensaries per capita than any city in the state. This, in my opinion, is excessive. Dispensaries will certainly play a role in our future, but they will not be our future.