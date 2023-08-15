Inaugural Building Expo invites industry leaders, residents to bet on Dearborn for new constructions

Registration open for Oct. 9 event

DEARBORN – The city will showcase the advantages of choosing Dearborn for building and renovation projects at its first-ever Building Expo this fall.

The Expo will empower and connect prospective builders with industry experts and city staff and provide tools and one-on-one consultation to those navigating the processing and permitting system in Dearborn.

The Dearborn Building Expo will take place on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Registration is now open for this free event hosted by the City’s Economic Development Department.

Industry professionals, business leaders, and residents can sign up for this year’s Expo, themed “Blueprints and Basics”, at BetOnDearborn.com.

Participants can learn how to start the permitting process; attend panel discussions on plan approvals and contractor best practices and a keynote address on success in the property development world; and receive free support and consultation on individual plans from City staff.

Information sessions will highlight professional services available through local contractors, the city, and neighboring communities whether a project involves a home remodel or a brand new investment in the City’s downtown districts.

“In Dearborn, we’re committed to simplifying the business process and enhancing accessibility to services,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “By fostering collaboration and ensuring that everyone who wants to build here has the right tools and support to get started, we’re not just growing our city; we’re building a community.”

“The Expo is all about making it easy to bet on Dearborn,” Economic Development Director Jordan Twardy said. “Whether you want to build something new or renovate existing property, the Expo will have all the people you need under one roof, from inspectors to contractors, ready to help you get started. We hope anyone with a project in mind will join us so we can help bring your vision to life.”

For more information, and to reserve a spot, go to BetOnDearborn.com.

Follow city’s official social media platforms @DearbornGov for future updates on this and other events.