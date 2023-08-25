Wayne County declares a state of emergency; heavy rainfall results in closures across Dearborn

Residents advised to avoid the Rouge River, self-report storm damage to Michigan State Police

Wayne County declared a state of emergency across the county today in response to storm damage caused by severe storms last night.

Wayne County has advised all residents that the Rouge River is not safe for humans or pets to make contact with as a result of heavy rainfall.

The lower portion of the Rouge River is currently contaminated as a result of partially treated wastewater being discharged into the river. Contact with the river may pose serious health risks in the coming days. For additional information and updates, go to WayneCounty.com.

Anyone experiencing damage to their home or business as a result of Thursday’s storms is asked to self-report any concerns to the Michigan State Police online at https://arcg.is/10ab1j.

The city of Dearborn is cautioning residents to immediately avoid certain areas as a result of Thursday’s storms leading to dangerous water levels and concerning driving conditions in some areas.

The city requests that the community adhere to the following safety measures:

• Avoid the Rouge River throughout the weekend. The river is receding but is currently 4 to 6 feet above the bank and is moving at high rates of speed.

• Avoid the intersection of Telegraph Road and Michigan Avenue today. The roadway is currently closed due to dangerous driving conditions caused by water on the road.

• Avoid Dearborn Hills Golf Course and Ford Field Park until further notice. Both sites are currently closed due to flooding.

• Henry Ford Centennial Library will be closed today. The library is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Cooling centers will remain open at the Dearborn Police Department lobby and the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center today during regular business hours.

The Dearborn Department of Public Works is working to clean up storm damage across the city.

Updates will be provided via the city’s social media platforms at @DearbornGov.