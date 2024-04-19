Four musicals on local stages: CHS’s ‘Anastasia,’ DHS’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ MHS’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ PGD’s ‘Into the Woods’

A quartet of much-loved musicals will open soon on local stages, including Crestwood High School’s “Anastasia,” Dearborn High School’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Melvindale High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and the Players Guild of Dearborn’s “Into the Woods.”

DEARBORN HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’

The Dearborn High School theatre department invites audiences to “be their guest” as they perform the much-loved musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” April 24 to 27 in Valentine Auditorium, 19501 W. Outer Drive in Dearborn.

Based on the animated Disney film, the story tells of a cold, unfeeling prince who is punished for his selfishness by being turned into a beast who can only be redeemed and return to his human form by learning to love and to be loved in return.

The musical numbers include “Belle,” “Gaston,” “Be Our Guest,” “Something There,” “Human Again” and the title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Directed by Greg Viscomi, the cast of 37 includes several double cast roles, with seniors Ava Assenmacher and Eliana Quesada playing Belle, seniors Ryan Furchi and Thomas Besek playing Lumiere, and juniors Adam Makled and Stefano Ciavaglia playing Cogsworth.

Seniors Ava Nasser and sophomore Elle Beatty play Mrs. Potts, while junior Emily Maginity and sophomore Eva Hammoud play Babette.

The Wednesday and Friday performances feature Assenmacher, Furchi, Makled, Beatty and Maginity in their featured roles, while the Thursday and Saturday cast features Quesada, Besek, Ciavaglia, Nasser and Hammoud.

Junior Julius Owens plays the Beast, with sophomore Christos Andreou as Gaston and junior Alex Sassanelli as LeFou.

Senior Eric Giedeman plays Belle’s father, Maurice, while sophomore Giovanni Bitoni plays Mrs. Potts’ son Chip.

Hannah Frederick plays the Enchantress, Carter Coykendall is the Narrator and Jesse Good plays Monsieur D’Arque.

The ensemble includes Shahd Ababneh, Hadi Bazzi, Samantha Clark, Ameera El Madari, D’Aria Fuller, Juliette Giedeman, Moises Gomez-Martinez, Dalal Ilayan, Emmy Lahay, Tristan Lahay, Robert Martin, Rokaya Martin, Aislinn O’Neil, Bella Palise, Jack Rutledge, Layla Salmassi, Lillyan Schroeder, Ameena Toumi and Iyanna Wilson.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 24 to 27 in the high school’s auditorium.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for college students, and $10 for students 18 and younger and for seniors 65 and older.

Tickets may be ordered in advance by calling 313-827-1647, or purchased at the door with cash or a check.

CRESTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ANASTASIA’

Crestwood High School presents “Anastasia” April 27 to May 4 in the high school auditorium, 1501 N. Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights.

The story, set in post-revolutionary Russia, features Anya, a young woman with amnesia, who might be Anastasia, one of the Romanov princesses.

She teams up with two con men and travels to Paris, hoping to find a relative who can confirm her royal lineage. As her memories come to the surface, the show explores themes of identity and belonging.

Director Cayla Kolbusz said that after doing over-the-top, cartoon-like shows for the past few years, she and her students were eager to do a more traditional musical.

“We were excited to tackle a show based on history,” she said. “We talked about how the history of Anastasia and her family is similar to other historical events, including what is going on in today’s world.”

Kolbusz said they are using backdrop projections for the first time in a production, and are using the same images used in the Broadway production.

“Because these characters are historical depictions and have some pretty deep character arcs and emotions, I have really enjoyed helping them connect to their characters,” she said. “I hope audiences appreciate this, as well as leave thinking about the overall theme of the show – home, love and family, three things that we all need and want.”

Fay Bazzi, who plays Anya/Anastasia, said that while it has been challenging to understand a character who has unresolved trauma and amnesia, she has enjoyed the rehearsal process because of the show itself.

“The music is so beautifully written and the lines jump off the page like a little ballet,” she said. “The story is absolutely enthralling, and this show is so moving. I couldn’t be more excited for this journey to the past.”

Ali Boussi, who plays Dmitry, said it has also been challenging to learn his character’s mindset and how his motives change.

“I think ‘Anastasia’ is such a beautiful musical because you can talk about so many other topics with the events that go on in the story,” he said. “‘Anastasia’ was a perfect choice for this year’s musical because of things that are going on in the world that we can show the audience.”

Carl Littlejohn, who plays Gleb, said the show will be enjoyed by all ages, and the production showcases a lot of talent and hard work.

“I hope that the audience can take a piece of this story and attribute it to something that is occurring in reality,” he said. This is a beautiful tale that is relevant to current events and the foreseeable future.”

Lara Elhajj, who plays the Dowager Empress, said her biggest challenge was developing the movements and voice needed to portray an elderly woman.

“I enjoyed developing the Dowager’s voice,” she said. “It’s so interesting how much a voice can change the vibe of your character.”

Chris Wright, who plays Vlad, agreed that playing an older character is a challenge.

“Both his voice and the cadence of his movements are different from mine,” he said. “However, I find it engaging as an actor to tap into something so far from your reality.”

Wright said the show tells a tale of family, legacy, heartbreak and adversity.

“‘Anastasia’ has the bubbly aspects that you love in a children’s film with the real characters and dark themes that make the show enjoyable for younger and older audiences alike,” he said.

Lydia Smith, who plays Countess Lily, agrees.

“This story will open your eyes to a bunch of different perspectives that are interesting to see in a strange situation,” she said.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 27 and May 3 and 4, with a 3 p.m. April 28 matinee.

VIP tickets, which include preferred seating, popcorn and a beverage, are $20 for general admission and $18 for students, with general admission $15, or $13 for students.

To order tickets online, go to crestwoodtheatre.com.

MELVINDALE HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’

Melvindale High School presents the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” April 26 to 28 at the Strong Middle School Auditorium (at the former high school), 18656 Prospect in Melvindale.

Shy and awkward flower shop assistant Seymour has a crush on co-worker Audrey, who is dating a sadistic dentist. When Seymour discovers an unusual plant during a total eclipse, it turns the store’s fortunes for the better, but at a cost, because the plant only thrives on human blood.

Directed by Nathan Vasquez, the cast includes Louie Diaz as Seymour, Kathleen Jakey as Audrey, Diego Rodriguez as Mushnik and Julian Tomshe as Audrey 2, the plant.

Orin the sadistic dentist is played by Regan Thomas, while the urchins include Onna Fredericks as Ronnette, Isanel More as Crystal and Bea Fredericks as Chiffon.

The ensemble includes Bailey Johnson, Nevaeh Faulknor, Peyton Mathes, Alivia Gonzalez and Daniel Garcia Leon.

Dominic Guerriero produced the show.

Vasquez said a musical about a bloodthirsty plant from outer space provides his students with a different type of show to produce.

“I really enjoy coming up with numerous dances to accompany this iconic score,” he said. “While there may not be big production numbers, there are plenty of musical moments that will have your toes tapping.”

The rented Audrey 2 puppets arrived well into the rehearsal process, but Vasquez said his cast has worked hard to successfully adapt to working with the plants. Ironically, one of the plants was delivered to the cast on the day of the recent eclipse.

Jakey said developing her Audrey accent has been her biggest challenge, while her scenes with the sadistic dentist have been the most fun.

“This show is such a classic,” she said. “It’s a love story, a comedy and a drama.”

Bea Fredericks said Chiffon’s constant vocal key changes have challenged her, but she enjoys learning the vocal harmonies and the choreography her role demands.

She added that the costumes, set and the Audrey 2 puppets are “absolutely amazing.”

Fellow urchin More, who plays Crystal, said figuring out how to successfully sing and dance at the same time has been her biggest challenge.

“It’s a very interesting and entertaining show, and it will be an amazing experience for the people watching,” she said. “I hope people walk away from this show wondering what they would feel if they were in Seymour’s shoes.”

Onna Fredericks, as Ronnette, tells people if they don’t come see the show, they might get fed to Audrey 2.

“If that doesn’t work, I mention all the great songs, costumes and set that brings the show together and pulls you into the world of Skid Row,” she said.

Diaz, as Seymour, said the score is spectacular, and is a mixture of Motown, 1960s rock and roll, and doo-wop, with some pop ballads as well.

“There’s such a powerful and chilling message with this story that I am honored to share with the audience,” he said.

Thomas said his challenge is making Orin as crazy and intimidating as possible.

“This show is one of the best musicals of all time and is a definite classic,” he said. “It has great music, and the puppets are incredible. It’s all around a fun night out to enjoy theater.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 26 and 27, with a 3 p.m. April 28 matinee. Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance, or $10 at the door. To order online, go to gofan.co.

PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN PRESENTS ‘INTO THE WOODS’

The Players Guild of Dearborn closes out its season with the Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” May 3 to 19 at the theater, 21730 Madison in Dearborn.

The show follows fairy tale characters come to life, including a childless baker and his wife cursed by a witch, Cinderella, who longs to go to the festival, Jack of beanstalk fame, a somewhat greedy Little Red Riding Hood and a voracious wolf, and a powerful witch.

As the baker and his wife set off on a journey to break the curse, they and others learn that actions have consequences, princes are charming but not always sincere, and one should be careful about what one really wants when making wishes.

Director Kim Donovan said she has enjoyed watching the production come together, and has utilized some new ideas.

“Our Milky White is a large puppet controlled by an amazing actor who brings her to life,” she said.

Donovan played the role of Cinderella when the Guild did the show 30 years ago, and is pleased to now be directing the show.

“With the help of so many people at the Guild, we have created a production that I am very proud to have my name on,” she said. “The energy and talent we have in this show is fantastic, and everyone will leave the show ‘wishing’ there was even more.”

Sherry Irving, who plays Little Red Riding Hood’s Granny, said she finds herself laughing when she is watching rehearsals from the house.

“I have seen this musical many times, and the interpretation of the actors has me laughing in parts of the show I never realized were funny until now,” she said. “But it is so well done, the message of the story comes through flawlessly.”

Musical director Beth Wondolowski praised the cast and the direction.

“The actors create a memorable world filled with laughter, sadness and heart in a way that feels new and unexpected even to those who know the show well,” she said.

Mo Thomas, as Cinderella’s stepmother, said she “enjoys being bad.”

“She’s just so much fun because she’s not nice, but it’s been nice to explore what makes her tick,” she said.

Thomas said the show delivers the unexpected laughter that people need.

“It’s such a dark journey that I think oftentimes people miss the humor,” she said. “But our cast is phenomenal and we are going to keep audiences entertained from open to close,” she said.

Joshua Beuer, who puppeteers Milky White, said the show has “wonderful riffs on classic stories.”

“It has beautiful themes exploring how sometimes the greatest test of love is just learning how to trust it,” he said. “It has some of the wittiest, funniest and most clever lyrics ever devised for the stage, and an unbelievable cast that will have your belly thundering with convulsive laughter.”

Others in the cast include Tom Varitek as the Narrator and Mysterious Man, Kenyada Davis as the Baker, Maura Donovan as the Baker’s Wife, and Lindsey Frischmuth as the Witch.

Molly Boudreau plays Cinderella, with D.J. Schneider as the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, Olivia Sulisz as Little Red Riding Hood, Justin Bugeja as Jack, Nancy Valentini as Jack’s Mother, Jon Stecevik as Rapunzel’s Prince and Rachel Ogger as Rapunzel.

Casey Murray plays stepsister Florinda, with Lucia Wylie-Eggert as stepsister Lucinda. Gage Soucie plays Cinderella’s Father, with Bree Rafferty as Cinderella’s Mother and Jacob Gilman as the Steward.

Ensemble roles include Francis St. Charles as the Single Bird, Lillith Tack as Sleeping Beauty and Sydney Assalley as Snow White.

Also in the ensemble are Tyler Singlyn, Noah Bias and Kristi Ball.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, with 2:30 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19 matinees.

Tickets are $26, and are available at the door, by calling 313-561-TKTS or going to playersguildofdearborn.org.