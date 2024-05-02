Dearborn Public Library to host monthly FOLD Book and Media Sale on May 8

DEARBORN – The Friends of the Library Dearborn will host its monthly book and media sale on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

The May sale will feature a collection of automotive history materials, all of which will be available for purchase. Additionally, all unmarked magazines will be priced at 10 for $1, and patrons will receive one free magazine for every priced magazine they purchase.

Visitors also will find bargains for children and teens, including beginning readers, picture books, chapter books, teen fiction, DVDs, and books on CD. Other items for sale include graphic novels, magazines, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and audiobooks.

There also will be a special showcase for collectors in the book sale room and “treasure tables” filled with unique and rare items.

Proceeds from the FOLD book sales support Dearborn Public Library programs and services. Every purchase helps the Library continue to provide valuable resources to the community.

Go to DearbornLibrary.org or call 313-943-2330 for event details and more information. For additional updates, follow @DearbornLibrary on Facebook and Instagram.