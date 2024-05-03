Retiring philanthropic grocers honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Retiring grocers Norm and Larry Garmo, who founded Shoppers Valley Market, 750 Biddle, in 1979 with their late father, Sabri Garmo, were recognized at the April 22 City Council meeting.

The brothers, who were honored with lifetime honorary Wyandotte citizenship by Mayor Robert DeSana, were praised for their entrepreneurial talent and philanthropic nature.

Shoppers Valley Market, which they recently sold, garnered a reputation for high-quality meat, fresh vegetables and for carrying a wide variety of groceries.

They continued their father’s legacy of active involvement with the Downriver communities and supported area churches, organizations and charitable causes, including the Wyandotte Goodfellows, which they supplied with food to distribute to area families in need during the Christmas holidays.

“I want to thank you for your participation and what you’ve done for the city by being so generous and giving,” DeSana said. “If not for them, many families would not have had food for Christmas.”

City Clerk Larry Stec thanked the brothers on behalf of the Goodfellows.

“What you guys did for us is just unfathomable,” he said. “It goes beyond anybody’s wildest generosity and they really, truly did make sure a lot of people in town had a Christmas.”

City Treasurer Todd Browning said that what a lot of people don’t realize is that when the Goodfellows would distribute food vouchers to recipients, Norm and Larry Garmo would add in a turkey or a ham on top of the voucher, so that the families could use the voucher for more food in their store.

“It says a lot about your character that when you did sell, it was important for them to share with the new owners how much they work with the Goodfellows,” he said. “It was seamless for us, and the new owners continue exactly what Norm and Larry did.”