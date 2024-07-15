Discounted carnival wristbands to go on sale for 2024 Dearborn Homecoming Festival during July 15 flash sale

DEARBORN – Live music, carnival rides, games, food, and more will return to Ford Field Park the 43rd annual Dearborn Homecoming Festival which runs Aug. 2 to 4. Carnival wristbands, which are required for rides in the Wade Shows carnival area, will be sold at a discounted rate during a one-day flash sale July 15.

Carnival wristbands will be available for $20 on the day of the flash sale, which runs from 6 a.m. to midnight. All wristbands must be purchased online through Thursday, Aug. 1 at InnovativeTicketing.com. All tickets purchased online will include a $3.50 fee.

Following the flash sale, the city and Wade Shows will continue wristband sales online for $25 with a processing fee through Aug. 1. Those who prefer to make purchases at the festival may pick up a wristband for $35 per person per day.

New this year, patrons can access and use their carnival wristband via Fair Pass, a digital ticketing app. Tickets purchased at the event will include a $2 Fair Pass activation fee upon payment.

Festival hours are noon to 10:30 p.m. all three days.

Learn about the events, activities, and entertainment at the 2024 Dearborn Homecoming Festival at DearbornHomecoming.com.