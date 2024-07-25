Southeast Michigan Rotarians collaborate to provide solar electric power for school in Lebanon

By MARGARET BLOHM

Special to the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Can you imagine going to school in first through eighth grades with access to electricity for only one hour each day? That is little power for light as well as many of the tools and comforts needed for students to learn.

Architect David Donnellon, a member of the Troy Rotary Club, heard about the needs of Qana Intermediate Public School from Allie Fayz, a man he has long admired.

“My friend Allie was born in the village of Qana and immigrated to the U.S. many years ago,” Donnellon said. “He’s the person who introduced me to the committee that selected me to become the architect for the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn. By helping the school in Qana, it was also a way to honor Allie.”

As a Rotarian, Donnellon was already familiar with the seven areas of service Rotary undertakes worldwide that include supporting education, protecting the environment, providing clean water and sanitation, and more.

Donnellon set to work on a plan to provide 24 hours of solar electric power for the school year-round.

With contributions from Troy Rotary, he reached out to the Rotary Club of Dearborn. Each club was able to apply for and receive a matching grant from its respective Rotary district – District 6380 for Troy and District 6400 for Dearborn.

“We were happy to collaborate,” said Eric Rader, 2023-24 chair of the Dearborn Rotary Foundation. “It was not the first time our clubs have worked together. A few years ago, we worked with Troy Rotarians to help install one of many water filtration systems in schools across Lebanon.”

In addition to the funds from Rotarians, Najah Bazzy through the Zaman International Foundation, donated to this effort.

In May, more than $15,000 was raised and transferred to the Association of Lebanese Rotary Clubs, enabling the installation of the solar electric power within a few weeks.

Spearheading the project in Lebanon was Nazih Ghattas, Strategic Planning Chairperson for Rotary District 2452 with oversight by Dr. Hazem Al Khalil, past president of Tyre Europa Rotary, and Mira El Khalil, 2014 founder and past president of the Tyre Europa Rotary Club.

“It was a wonderful experience for members of all three clubs to meet via Zoom and receive ongoing updates, photos and videos of the work being done,” said Margaret Blohm, Dearborn Rotary past president.

A plaque describing Rotary’s support for the project now hangs in the school which is home to 340 students, 34 teachers, five administrators and three servers – all from nearby villages.

“We owe it to our children all over the world to provide necessary resources like electricity,” Fayz said. “Without the support of Troy and Dearborn Rotary, the generous donors and combined leadership of David, Nazih, Dr. Hazem and Mira, this school would still be without adequate power. Thank you to everyone involved as we work to set up our future generation of community leaders for success.”

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.