MDOT to close westbound I-94 ramp to southbound M-39 for 2-week repair

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The westbound ramp from I-94 to southbound M-39 will be closed for two weeks, beginning 7 a.m. April 13, to repair a wall that was damaged by recent a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic will be detoured to northbound M-39 and the Outer Drive exit, from which a U-turn over the Southfield Freeway will reroute drivers onto southbound M-39.

Construction will be suspended from 3 p.m. April 15 to 7 a.m. April 18 during the Easter holiday weekend.