The spirit of Christmas past brings holiday cheer to Greenfield Village

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – From carolers to horse-drawn wagons, to the first Christmas tree lights on display at the Edison Illuminating Company, holiday spirits are aglow as one travels back in time during December’s Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village.

As one wanders throughout the 80-acre village, one’s senses are fully engaged, whether enjoying hot chocolate or heartier fare while listening to quartets of carolers or instrumentalists or riding along in a Model T.

The musical selections are festive, and offer a chance to take a break from strolling. Caroler quartets appear on the porch of Town Hall and in the gazebo by the covered bridge, while the Dodworth Saxhorn Band entertains in the shadow of the Edison statue.

Live organ music plays in the Martha-Mary Chapel, while soloists and duets sing from the Mattox front porch.

One can enjoy a rare concert on the newly restored organ in the Menlo Park Laboratory, as well as hear Ranka Mulkern on the hammered dulcimer at Taste of History.

If you get all the way down to the Farris Windmill at the south end of the village, you’ll have a chance to enjoy the First Michigan Colonial Fife and Drum Corps.

Visiting volunteer musicians, whether choirs or instrumentalists, can be found near the Ford Motor Co. Mack Avenue Plant and in the Detroit Central Market.

Everywhere one goes there is a temptation to snap photos, whether at the colorful carousel or with the Mummers on Main Street, who are eager to strike up a conversation.

Storytellers mesmerize around a warming fire near the Scotch Settlement School, and Civil War re-enactors tell tales near the McGuffy School.

Santa reigns in all his jovial glory from the balcony of the Frost home, and holiday magic allows him to call out the names of the children visiting below.

Many of the historical building have re-enactors explaining the Christmas foods and traditions, with demonstrations, while explaining what life was like in an earlier age. One may feel like a time traveler bouncing through the decades and even centuries, but there is never a dull moment, and one can set the pace and see things at a leisurely stroll or a brisk clip.

The evening ends with fireworks at 9:48 p.m., which end just before 10 p.m. when the evening concludes.

Holiday Nights is sold out for the 2022 season. Members have the first choice of tickets each fall for the annual event.

The new Hallmark Holiday ornament display is now open inside the Henry Ford Museum.

For more information about events at The Henry Ford, go to thehenryford.org.