From china to wood: ‘The Fine Art of Craft’ featured at Padzieski Gallery

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – From delicate hand-painted china to unique fiber creations, six distinct organizations will showcase artisans’ work during “The Fine Art of Craft” Jan. 21 to Feb. 24 at the Padzieski Gallery.

The exhibit, which will showcase the history of craft art, as well as the associated skill and expertise, will focus on materials, methods, techniques and strategies used by contemporary artists who carry on the artistic tradition.

Groups featured include the Dearborn Porcelain Artists Club, the Detroit Area Woodturners, the General Henry Dearborn Quilting Society, Henry Ford College Ceramics, Michigan Rug Artistes and the Wyandotte Art and Glass Center.

The public can “Meet the Makers” from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, with live demonstrations, artists on hand to discuss their media and an opportunity to try a hands-on craft opportunity.

“Paczki and Padzieski,” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21, sponsored by the Dearborn Community Fund and the Dearborn Senior Service Division, will blend demonstrations and treats with gallery viewing. Attendees should call 313-943-2412 to register.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with free admission, at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

For more information about the Padzieski Gallery, call 313-943-2358 or go to padzieskigallery.org.