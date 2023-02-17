‘Music in Motion’ presented by Downriver Community Band

DYPAC dancers add an extra dimension

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

FLAT ROCK – Musicians and dancers from Downriver will pool their talents at 7 p.m. March 24 with “Music in Motion” as the Downriver Community Band and young dancers present dance music-inspired performances.

The Trenton-based Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center will provide dancers to bring movement to the dance music performed by community instrumentalist from throughout Downriver.

Tuba player and Marketing Chair Todd Pushman said the songs will range from selections from “Grease,” to “The Beer Barrel Polka,” the Can-Can and “Singing in the Rain.”

Wyandotte personality Ted Budkin will serve as master of ceremonies, lending his light-hearted personality to the evening.

Band President Denise Doede said dance-themed concerts are fun.

“The music alone is inspiring, but when you add the energy of the dancers, it really makes for a powerful performance,” she said. “I’m sure the community will love it.”

Other dance categories represented include Irish dance, ballet, a waltz, tap and Pasodoble, a Spanish military march.

Downriver Community Band Director Patrick Jensen said the DYPAC performers are a welcome addition.

“They provide such energy and passion in all their performances and really make for a crowd-pleasing event,” he said.

The concert will be held in the Flat Rock Community Auditorium, 25600 Seneca St.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children, with children 3 and younger free.

To order, call 734-589-0322 or go to TheDCB.org.