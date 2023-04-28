Wyandotte Artistic Creators Guild Art Show returns

Wyandotte Artistic Creators Guild Art Show returnsApril 28, 2023 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhotos by Sue SuchytaMembers of the Artistic Creators Guild, including Ellen Skiver (left) of Trenton, Sue Wilson of Riverview, Mary Palazzolo of South Rockwood and Trenton residents Michelle Allen and Lynn Warrington, participate in last year’s annual Fine Arts Show and Sale at the historic Ford-MacNichol House, 2610 Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte, which returns this spring from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 6 and 7, with free admission and jewelry, pottery, paintings, cards and other art available for purchase. The work of Downriver artists will fill Wyandotte’s historic Ford-MacNichol House during the annual Artistic Creators Guild Art Show. Admission is free, with jewelry, pottery, paintings, cards and other art available for purchase.