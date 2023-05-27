Fordson High School volunteers assemble care packages during Teacher Appreciation Week

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Fordson High School student volunteers used materials supplied by Western Governors University on May 9 to assemble care packages for 1,000 Michigan teachers, which were distributed during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Spokesperson Andi Sommers of Dittoe Public Relations said the initiative comes at a time when more than half of all schools are experiencing staffing challenges.

“These kits are a small token of appreciation to let our teachers know they are not forgotten and are valued for the hard work they put in day after day to meet the needs of all learners,” she said.

The students packed gift bags with lip balm, eye masks, lotion and information about WGU School of Education programs.

Allison Bell, regional vice president for WGU, said the workers of the future depend on quality education now.

“We recognize the impact teachers have on our students and want to celebrate all they are doing to guide young learners to success,” she said. “This campaign can serve as a reminder of what our educators do year-round, despite shortages.”