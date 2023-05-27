Southgate Community Players present Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Crimes of the Heart’

Southgate Community Players present Beth Henley’s tragicomedy “Crimes of the Heart” June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the SCP Corner Playhouse, 12671 Dix-Toledo Road in Southgate.

The show received the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for a 1982 Tony Award for Best Play.

Directed by Josie Stec and assistant directed by Mike Stec, both of Wyandotte, the cast includes: Cortney Markham of Trenton as Babe Magrath Botrelle; Wyandotte residents Kristi Ball as Meg Magrath, Isabella Kroczaleski as Lenny Magrath, Nathan Vasquez as Barnette Lloyd and Joel Ball as Doc Porter; and Breann Blanton of Southgate as Chick Boyle.

When the three Magrath sisters reunite in their Mississippi hometown for the first time in a decade, with their grandfather in failing health, they learn that Babe has shot her abusive husband, and as tensions rise to the surface, each sister must come to terms with her own “crimes of the heart.”

Director Josie Stec said that when she performed a monologue from the play while in college she fell in love with the show.

“It’s a period piece, but the themes and messages are so relevant in today’s society,” she said. “Loneliness, mental health crises and toxic relationship are everywhere, but at the end of the day, if you are lucky, you can find comfort in the people you love.”

Stec said she has enjoyed watching the chemistry between the actors deepen.

“We’ve hit the point in rehearsals where I’m starting to feel uncomfortable watching certain scenes,” she said. “They feel so real and are such intimate, private moments the audience feels like they are seeing something they shouldn’t.”

Stec said she believes that being true to yourself and not holding back is the overarching theme of the show.

“I hope the audience leaves ready to say what they think and mean what they say,” she said. “And while it is a comedy at heart, this play is definitely dark.”

Assistant Director Mike Stec said he is pleased with the way the actors have bonded during the rehearsal process and by how they are breathing life into the story.

“This is a show about families and relationships, and the strong bonds you form growing up,” he said. “Hopefully the show inspires people to call up a relative or loved one they may not have spoken to in a while.”

Stec said he is glad to see SCP rebounding post-pandemic.

“It’s been an amazing year,” he said. “SCP has put on some of the best shows we’ve ever produced. If you haven’t seen a show at SCP in a long time or you never have, come and see for yourself.”

Vasquez, who plays Babe’s lawyer, Barnette, said “Crimes of the Heart” isn’t often done in community theaters.

“It’s a refreshing change,” he said. “For audiences looking to watch something different, this is definitely the production for you.”

Vasquez said audiences will relate to the characters and to the show’s message.

“The play is about relationships and the strong family ties that bring people together despite their crazy lives,” he said. “At the end of the day, you can gather around the table, share a few laughs or perhaps some tears, and know that everything is going to be OK.”

Markham, whose character Babe has just shot her husband, said that mindset takes time to achieve.

“The most challenging aspect has been getting emotionally tuned into her character and bringing her complexity to life,” she said.

Markham said the three very different sisters in “Crimes of the Heart” have each found themselves in difficult situations, something with which audience members can identify.

“These characters are real, relatable and fun to watch as events unfold around them,” she said. “It is bound to make you laugh and cry, and it welcomes the audience with open arms and keeps them captivated the entire time.”

Markham said the show reminds people that there is always someone to whom they can turn.

“It may feel like the world is crashing down around you, but there is always someone there that has your back, and you are never truly alone,” she said. “I hope people remember that after they see this show.”

Markham said the show does contain heavy content, including a reference to suicide.

“It is important to go into the show not expecting an entirely happy-go-lucky team of characters,” she said. “However, underneath the dark there is still a lot of light that shines through, so no one should be afraid to come out and see ‘Crimes of the Heart.’”

Kroczaleski said that while the show is a “dark comedy,” audiences will share laughter along with the moments of intimacy and grief.

“I hope people feel slightly uncomfortable, like they got a glance into some very intimate moments of a family and their lives,” she said. “But I also hope people are reminded that we are all human, with our flaws and our struggles.

“We each have something we carry, like the Magrath sisters, who find ways to embrace the joys and love of their lives and each other.”

Show times are 7 p.m. June 2, 3 and 9 and 2 p.m. June 10 at the playhouse.

Tickets are $15, with a $2 discount for students and seniors. To order online, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/70579.