Trenton honors veterans with Saturday Memorial Day parade and ceremony

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Residents wave flags along West Road during the Trenton Memorial Day Parade May 27.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA
TRENTON – Bands played, flags waved, residents watched and veterans participated as the city celebrated Memorial Day May 27 with a parade down West Road and a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Library.

Fire trucks and police vehicles led the parade, followed by a Wayne County Sheriff’s mounted unit preceding the parade grand marshal, Raul (Roy) Flores, a Vietnam veteran who served from 1965 to 1966 with the Army 39th Combat Engineers.

Numerous veterans and their respective groups joined the parade contingent, whether on foot, on motorcycles, in vehicles or on floats.

Young people – whether Scouts, baseball players, baton twirlers or dancers – walked the route, with children from St. Paul Lutheran Church riding on patriotically decorated bicycles.

The Trenton High School and Arthurs Middle School marching bands played, as did the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps.

The Taylor Shrine Club Downriver zipped around in their miniature cars, entertaining attendees along the route.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Two Girl Scouts from Troop 77919 place a wreath at the monument at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library during the Trenton Memorial Day ceremony May 27.

 

The ceremony, held outside at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library, featured the talented voices of the Seaway Chorale singing both the Canadian and United States national anthems, as well as “God Bless America.”

Speakers included Mayor Steven Rzeppa, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District), American Legion Post 426 Commander Robert Kamin and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 Commander James Dishneau.

Sheri Gramlich of American Legion Post 426 offered the benediction.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Bagpiper Tyge Cawthon plays during the Trenton Memorial Day ceremony May 27 at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library.

A flag ceremony was followed by a rifle salute and taps performed by the American Veterans Honor Guard Rifle Team of American Legion Post 217 of Wyandotte.

Wreaths were placed at the veteran memorial plaza by multiple groups, including: Trenton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 and Auxiliary; Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Post 259; Disabled American Veterans of Trenton; and Post 246 American Legion, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.

Also presenting wreaths were representatives from the Trenton Knights of Columbus Council, United Auto Workers Local 372, the Taylor Shrine Club Tin Lizzies, the Trenton Civic Commission, representatives from the GI Joe display and Girl Scout troop 77919.

Six trophies for parade participants were awarded by the Trenton Civic Commission, co-chaired by Joseph Oaks and Peggy Eaton.

The Elton LaBelle Scout Award went to Girl Scout Troop 77525, with the Spirit Award going to the American Legion Riders Post 246.

The Marching Band Award went to the student musicians of Arthurs Middle School, while the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps received the Marching Unit Award.

The Patriotism Award was bestowed upon the Vietnam Veterans of American Downriver Post 259, with the Civic Commission’s Best Entry Award going to the GI Joe Military Display.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A Wayne County Sheriff’s mounted unit rides in the Trenton Memorial Day Parade May 27 ahead of parade Grand Marshal Raul (Roy) Flores, a Vietnam Veteran who served from 1965 to 1966 with the Army 39th Combat Engineers.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A veteran color guard walks down West Road during the Trenton Memorial Day parade May 27.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Disabled American Veterans Downriver Chapter 102 ride down West Road May 27 during Trenton’s Memorial Day Parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Boyd W. Arthurs Middle School Marching Band march on West Road May 27 during Trenton’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District, left), Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) walk down West Road in Trenton May 27 during the annual Memorial Day parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps participates in the annual Trenton Memorial Day Parade May 27, marching along West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Seaway Chorale sings the National Anthem during the Memorial Day ceremony May 27 at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Veterans participate in the flag ceremony during the Trenton Memorial Day ceremony May 27 at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the American Veterans Honor Guard Rifle Team from American Legion Post 217 in Wyandotte take part in the Trenton Memorial Day ceremony May 27 at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District, at podium) speaks during the Trenton Memorial Day ceremony May 27 at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library, as State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District, left), City Councilmember Nelson Perugi, Mayor Steven Rzeppa, Sheri Gramlich of American Legion Post 426 and Post Commander Robert Kamin of American Legion Post 426 listen.

 