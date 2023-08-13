Purple Heart Day ceremony tinged by city’s refusal to waive setup fees

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – As veterans and supporters gathered Aug. 7 for a Purple Heart Day remembrance gathering, the event was tinged with resentment for the unwillingness of city officials to waive setup fees.

A week before the ceremony, at the July 31 City Council meeting, the body declined to waive the fee to cover the cost of Department of Public Works employees bringing and setting up chairs, securing a block of Superior Boulevard west of Biddle Avenue for the ceremony with barricades, providing a podium, speakers, amplifiers and microphones, and providing tear-down.

In the past, fees were tacitly waved for veterans. The previous mayor, Joseph Peterson, was himself a veteran.

Following the denial of the fee waiver at the July 31 council meeting, the veterans involved with the Purple Heart Day ceremony decided to set up the event on their own, with their own equipment, declining to pay a fee for city services.

During the meeting, City Administrator Rob McMahon said he and other DPW employees estimated the cost of the set up to be about $750.

Councilmember Rob Hanna, who belongs to a veterans group in another city, offered to cover the cost of the fee for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Unit 127 representatives present at the meeting. Councilmember Robert Alderman interjected that Hanna’s offer was not in keeping with proper procedure, and said it was making the council “look horrible,” to which Hanna disagreed.

The representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Unit 127, Ron Allen and Dave Polczynski, respectfully declined Hanna’s offer.

While a decision on whether to charge non-profits for the cost of city workers setting up events and the associated equipment costs will not be put to a council vote until its Aug. 28 meeting, the council wanted its Purple Heart Day decision to reflect the proposed upcoming policy change.

The council then approved the Military Order of the Purple Heart Unit 127 event request but denied the fee waiver.

Wyandotte resident Don Gutz said on social media after the council meeting and prior to the Purple Heart Day ceremony that an event which honors veterans wounded or killed in the service of their country, should be remembered and supported by city officials.

“The city of Wyandotte has clearly forgotten the sacrifice of veterans in the community,” he said.

Veteran Brian Martin, speaking on behalf of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1136 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Unit 127, said the council’s vote was unfortunate with respect to an event that honors service members who were wounded or gave their lives while in the service of their country.

“As an official Purple Heart City, one would think this would be a welcomed event,” he said. “I’m fairly certain that in the original city proclamation made when the Purple Heart Memorial was constructed that there was language in there that said that our Purple Heart recipients would be honored annually.”

Martin said the city’s veterans host three events per year: the Memorial Day Ceremony in Bishop Park, the Vietnam Veteran Day ceremony at Superior Boulevard and Van Alstyne Street, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart ceremony at Superior Boulevard and Biddle Avenue.

“We are discouraged that now, after so many years of veteran support under the leadership of Mayor Peterson, that we will now be charged for these events that not only honor our veterans but also improves the quality of life for the residents of Wyandotte,” he said.

Martin said that while he understands the city’s point of view regarding charging non-profit organizations for expenses incurred by the city, he feels that veterans groups should be given different consideration.

“Veterans wrote a blank check to protect and defend this city and our nation,” he said. “They should be given the respect that sacrifice deserves.”

Martin said the leadership of both the local VFW and MOPH would rather spend money helping veterans in need than paying the city for event setup costs. He said the veterans and supporters would facilitate the event themselves and would exercise their right to peacefully assemble.

During the Aug. 7 Purple Heart Day ceremony, Councilmember Kelly Stec said the council was doing everything within its power to prevent the cost of veterans events from falling upon the veterans organizations.

“It is the responsibility of the city to recognize memorial days and more importantly make it as easy as possible for Wyandotte residents to be able to stand here, reflect and take a moment to remember those who have served and especially on Purple Heart Day those who have been injured and gave their lives.”

Stec urged those present or watching remotely to spend time at the memorial among the flowers and to read the names inscribed upon the brick pavers.

“Remember that nothing is free, we can take no days for granted, and we can take no community for granted,” she said. “On behalf of the city, I appreciate all that you have given us, and know that I will be here to help you and serve you as much as I can, for as long as I live and breathe in this city.”