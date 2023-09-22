Henry Ford College’s WHFR radio station hosts 14th Annual Record Show Oct. 21

DEARBORN — The Henry Ford College student-run radio station WHFR-FM 89.3 will host its 14th Annual WHFR Record Show on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the atrium of the John McDonald Student & Culinary Arts Center on the main campus, 5101 Evergreen Road.

The WHFR Record Show has become one of the premier shows of its kind in the Midwest, attracting vendors from the tri-state area and Canada. This show will have thousands of rare and mainstream records, CDs, DVDs, video cassettes, and other forms of music and movie memorabilia for sale by independent, local, and out-of-state vendors. There will be door prizes, giveaways, and more.

“This 2023 record show will be filled with variety, from rare musical finds to eclectic media memorabilia,” WHFR General Manager Susan McGraw said. “Many of our favorite vendors will return, and there will also be new ones. We invite you to come out and enjoy a day of shopping for others, yourself, or a little bit of both!”

The WHFR Record Show is open to the public. Admission is $10 from 9 to 10 a.m., for early bird admission; $1 to $5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a sliding scale; and free for all HFC students and employees showing a valid HFC photo identification card.

“The WHFR Record Show only happens once a year, so don’t miss it!” said WHFR Multimedia Manager and Record Show Coordinator Michael Dereniewski.

WHFR is accepting applications for vendors for this year’s radio show. To register as a vendor, call 313-317-6579 or email [email protected]. You will be asked to fill out a Dealer Info and Contract form, which you will return to the show organizer.

As a non-commercial, volunteer-staffed station, WHFR is not licensed to sell commercials and must rely heavily on support from HFC and from individual donations to operate. More than 60 percent of its operating budget comes from donor support.

“The Record Show is one of the biggest ways WHFR makes money to operate,” McGraw said. “The other one is our Radiothon, which will occur in the spring. We need and value our community’s help to keep WHFR going strong for you.”

Donations are always accepted through the website, https://whfr.fm.

All proceeds from record show entry fees and vendor entry fees benefit WHFR.

Since it began as a student radio club with a tiny room for public address operations in 1985, WHFR has developed into an award-winning, live 24/7 broadcast and Internet outlet. On-air formats include blues, world, classical, avant jazz, indie rock, alternative/modern rock, techno, urban, big band, rockabilly, Americana, local news and views, and classic radio drama. All music shows highlight new releases, independent labels, and local artists.

For questions, call 313-317-6579 or email [email protected].