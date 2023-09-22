History takes to the road at Greenfield Village Old Car Festival

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Vintage vehicles from the early 1900s through 1932 were the stars of the show Sept. 9 and 10 during The Henry Ford’s annual Old Car Festival at Greenfield Village.

During the 72nd festival, Indiana-made vehicles were on display, representing the state second only to Michigan in car production. Race cars and the Indianapolis 500 Speedway, “the greatest spectacle in racing” are also synonymous with the Hoosier State.

A reviewing stand with bleacher seating facilitated continuous viewing of vintage vehicles in motion along Main Street.

Classic car judging took place on the Village Green, while vintage commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and speedsters were also on display.

The Grand Army of the Republic was in residence at the Henry Ford Birthplace yard, while live ragtime music set toes tapping near the Edison statue, which provided entertainment for those standing in line for the ever-popular frozen custard.

Re-enactors, from suffragettes to World War I soldiers, helped visitors immerse themselves in the time period, while the pipe organ was played at the Menlo Park Laboratory.

Street fair food and sit-down meals at the Eagle Tavern, Taste of History and the Lodge at Christie and Main tempted appetites, while automotive historians shared classic car lore at the reviewing stand.

Vintage vehicles are always a treat, especially in Dearborn, where one sees classic Model T cars casually mingling with their modern-day counterparts during rush-hour along Michigan Avenue prior to the Old Car Festival check-in.

For more information about upcoming events at The Henry Ford, including Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village, go to TheHenryFord.org.