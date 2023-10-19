Edsel Ford High offering college and career fair night for high school students

DEARBORN — Edsel Ford High School will host a free College and Career Fair on Oct. 26, 2023, and area high school students are invited.

More than 30 representatives from local colleges and trade schools are expected to participate at the event. Doors will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of EFHS, 20601 Rotunda Drive. Among those planning to attend are Henry Ford College, the College for Creative Studies, Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, University of Detroit Mercy, and Wayne State University.

College and career fairs are a way for high school students at any grade to talk to representatives and learn more about different post-secondary options including how to apply, financial aid options, requirements to be accepted, areas of study, and more.