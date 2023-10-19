Henry Ford College to host Women Leaders in Government Conference Oct. 26

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson featured



DEARBORN — Henry Ford College will host a public Women Leaders in Government Conference from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Andrew A. Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center on the main campus, 5101 Evergreen.

The conference will feature leading women in elected office at the local, state, and national level who will discuss their perspectives on politics. Planned participants include Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and state Sen. Sylvania Santana (D-2nd District). Other unconfirmed invitees include U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

This conference will focus on women in public service today, which brings many challenges. At the conference, attendees will hear from women leaders in government who have decided to take on these challenges to effectively and professionally serve the community, the state, and the nation.

The conference will feature three panels, with opportunities for Q&A from the audience:

• Panel 1: State and Local Government Leadership

• Panel 2: State Government Leadership

• Panel 3: Federal Government Leadership

The panels will be moderated by Irene Watts, who serves on several state and regional committees and boards, including the Henry Ford College Board of Trustees, the Michigan Early Childhood Investment Corporation Executive Committee, and the Executive Board of the Michigan Community College Association. She is the development director for the Arc of Northwestern Wayne County.

The first panel will include Shaquila Myers, chief of staff to the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Joe Tate; Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Welch; Santana; and state Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District).

The second panel will include Nessel and Benson.

The third panel will include U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District).

The list of panelists is subject to change.

The Women Leaders in Government Conference is free and open to the public. Enter campus through the South entrance and park in Lot 12.

Registration is requested but not required. To register, go to hfcc.edu/wlgc.

For questions or more information, contact Anthony Perry at 313-845-6383 or [email protected].