As cold weather moves in, live theatre heats up local stages

As Michigan gets colder, area stages are heating up as local groups launch November shows, including The Players Guild of Dearborn’s “A Christmas Carol,” Crestwood High School’s “Puffs,” Dearborn High School’s “Lend Me A Tenor,” the Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center’s “Oliver!” and Henry Ford College’s Leo’s Big Day Out.”

PGD PRESENTS ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’

The Players Guild of Dearborn presents “A Christmas Carol,” based on the Charles Dickens novel, as adapted by Romulus Linney, Nov. 10 to 26 at the theater.

The story follows the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge from a penurious, bitter and angry man to a generous, happy soul with the help of the three spirits who show him the past, present and future.

Directed by Paul Bruce, the cast includes Barnabas Appleton as gravedigger #1, Caroline’s husband and the violinist; Jake Appleton as Scrooge as a boy and one of Caroline’s children; Julie Ballantyne Brown as Mrs. Cratchit; Alexis Bartrum as Caroline and as Fred’s wife, Julia; and Atam Bedikian as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Old Joe.

Also, Josh Beurer as Gentleman #2, Mr. Fezziwig and Businessman #2; Savior Borg as Tiny Tim and as Ignorance; Kaitlyn Cross as one of Fezziwig’s daughters, as Miranda Cratchit and as one of Old Joe’s children; Joe Donovan as Ebenezer Scrooge; Liz Downey as Valentine and as Peter Cratchit; and Emmett Gorsline as a caroling boy and one of Old Joe’s children.

Malcolm Gorsline plays a ragamuffin boy and Orson; with Deg Gretz as Scrooge as a young man, Topper and a dead body; Dylan Hart as Scrooge’s nephew Fred and as Valentine’s father; Garrett Hermen as Gravedigger #2, Jacob Marley and Businessman #1; and Aric Liljegren as Bob Cratchit.

Also, Diane Manko-Cliff as the narrator and a laundress; Oscar Nicman as a townsperson, as a schoolboy and as Want; Samantha Odom as one of Fezziwig’s daughters, as Belinda Cratchit and as one of Caroline’s children; and Branden Omoregie as Gentleman #1, as the Ghost of Christmas Present and as Businessman #3.

Aliahna Porter plays Belle and the Ghost of Christmas Future; with Bekah Stankiewicz as Fan, as one of Fezziwig’s daughters and as Martha Cratchit; Mo Thomas as Mrs. Fezziwig and as the undertaker’s woman; and Sam Volpe as Valentine’s mother, as Julia’s sister Lucy and as a charwoman.

Director Bruce said that while the show is not a musical, it does require music and some dancing.

“I’ve been able to compose some original music to use for a couple of sequences and also do some musical directing and choreography to fulfill the show’s needs,” he said. “Additionally, I’m working with talented artisans creating magical things for the show’s visual needs.”

Bruce said the script is a strong adaptation from the novel and faithful to the original source material. He also praised the strong cast.

“It has been a joy to work with so much talent,” he said. “I hope our audiences will find that at the end of the show they are holding their loved ones a little closer, hugging them a little tighter and remembering that the warm glow they are feeling was possible because so many good people cared about using their own lives to bring joy and happiness to others.”

Omoregie said the show will have a strong impact on audiences.

“It reminds us what the true meaning of Christmas is about: love, family, respect and togetherness,” he said.

Brown said the show’s story is as important today as it was when it was written.

“How we treat others and help those in need are the measure of our time spent on earth, not money and material things,” she said. “This play really brings that home.”

Liljegren, who plays Bob Cratchit, said the show explores perseverance in the face of hardship and how we must find the path to happiness despite our troubles.

“Though Scrooge’s redemption is a lock with many keys, Bob and his family are essential to making Scrooge see the error of his ways,” he said.

Liljegren said the show moves quickly from scene to scene.

“No matter how many times you have seen this story unfold on stage or on your television, this production is sure to give you a new look at a timeless story.”

Cross said the show is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“This is a classic tale brought to you by a great group of people who want to spread holiday joy,” she said.

Manko-Cliff said the story teaches the importance of compassion and is her favorite Dickens story.

“No matter how many times you have seen this story unfold on stage or on television, this production is sure to give you a new look at a timeless story.”

Performances are 8 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at the theater, 21730 Madison in Dearborn. Tickets are $24, and are available by calling 313-561-TKTS or at playersguildofdearborn.org.

CRESTWOOD H.S. PRESENTS ‘PUFFS’

Crestwood High School present Matt Cox’s “Puffs,” a parody of J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, covering seven years at a certain school of magic.

Directed by Cayla Kolbusz, the cast includes: Maysa Abouzenni as the narrator and Bippy; Sharon Adjanahoun as Sally Perks, a certain Potions teacher, Rowena and Professor Locky; Noor Alabdulrasul as Frenchy, Mr. Bagman and Clumsy Longbottom; Adam Baitamouni as Professor Turban, a Very Tall Man, a Death Buddy and the Bath; Aleena Bazzi as Colin, a Death Buddy and the Bath; Fay Bazzi as Susie Bones, Xavia Jones, Myrtle and Rita Scooter; and Ali Boussi as J. Finch Fletchley, a Fat Friar and Seamus.

Also, Lara Elhajj as Leanne, Helga and a Death Buddy; Kelsey Genga as Megan Jones and Professor McG.; Delilah Johnson as Hannah and Ginny; Robin Kovach as Hermeoone, Prof. Lanny, Blondo Malfoy and the Bath; and Carl Littlejohn as Wayne Hopkins.

Others in the cast include Hana Nasser as Second Headmaster, Prof. Sprouty, Scorpy, Sal and a Puff student; Lydia Smith as Harry, Mrs. Babble, Ric Gryff and a Puff student; Connor Tomsett as Ernie Mac, Real Mr. Moody, Viktor and Uncle Dave; Traeh Adkins Wingo as Hermeoone # 2, a Death Buddy and the Bath; Chris Wright as Oliver Rivers and First Dumbledore; Yanjie Zhu as Cedric Diggory, Mr. Voldy, Mirror Oliver and a Death Buddy; and Megan Zundel as Mr. Nick, Runes teacher, a Death Buddy, the Bath and a Puffs student.

Smith said she enjoys playing quirky characters in a funny show with humorous impressions and great references.

“It’s a show that demonstrates being not perfect or liked by all is OK,” she said. “This show has a great representation of that since the Puffs are constantly being put down by everyone, including themselves.”

Abouzenni said “Puffs” is very different from other plays people may have seen.

“It’s funny, but also really meaningful,” she said. “A lot of people grew up on Harry Potter, and by coming to the show you get to live the magic, but also get to see the story of Harry Potter from a whole new perspective.”

Littlejohn said people don’t have to be Harry Potter fans to enjoy “Puffs.”

“The show is more that just a parody,” he said. “It tells a story of friendship, adventure and wanting to find yourself.”

Littlejohn hopes audiences will enjoy both the comical and emotional aspects of the story.

“This is one of the campiest shows out there, and a really fun experience for anyone,” he said. “There are aspects of this show that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Wright agreed that “Puffs” is more than a Harry Potter spinoff.

“It tells a narrative of acceptance, friendship, desire and courage,” he said. “The characters in ‘Puffs’ offer a real sense of relatability.

“Though the script is silly, there are incidents with heartfelt emotion where the characters present a real-world view of the human experience.”

Genga said she enjoys seeing her character evolve from hating being a Puff to embracing it.

“I’m used to locking myself into one mood for a show, so for them to be all over the place is really challenging,” she said. “This show is full of many different moods.”

Elhajj said “Puffs” portrays the highs and lows of those who are considered the outcasts of the wizarding world.

“You don’t have to be a huge Harry Potter fan to enjoy this show,” she said. “This show describes feelings everyone has felt before.”

Zhu said that while learning to speak with a British accent was challenging for him, he enjoyed developing his character and showing the wizarding world through the eyes of the Hufflepuffs.

“Enjoy the Harry Potter references and have a good time laughing,” he said.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at the Crestwood High School Auditorium, 1501 N. Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights.

Tickets prices are $20 for VIP Regular and $18 for VIP Student seating (with identification), which includes closer seating, popcorn and a drink; $15 for general reserved seating and $13 for general student admission (with identification).

To order tickets online and for more information, go to crestwoodtheatre.com.

DEARBORN H.S. PRESENTS ‘LEND ME A TENOR’

Dearborn High School presents the Tony Award-winning Ken Ludwig comedy “Lend Me A Tenor” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to 18 at the high school in Valentine Auditorium, 19501 W. Outer Drive in Dearborn.

Set in 1934 in Cleveland, a world-renown opera singer is coming to town for one night only, which has local opera aficionados giddy with excitement. However, everything that can go wrong does, with mishaps, mistaken identity and hilarity taking center stage.

Cast member Ryan Furchi, who plays Saunders, said the cast hopes to keep the audience laughing.

“It’s a really funny show, with a lot of good bits in it that everyone will enjoy,” he said.

Ava Assenmacher, who plays Diana, said she has enjoyed watching each cast member bring their character to life.

“It’s inspiring to see everyone have fun and be creative,” she said. “I hope attendees get a good laugh and have a nice time.”

Director Greg Viscomi double-cast the show, with one exception: Ava Assenmacher plays Diana for all four performances.

On Nov. 15 and 17, Adam Makled plays Max, with Eliana Quesada as Maggie Saunders, Carter Coykendall as Henry Saunders, Julius Owens as Tito Merelli, Eva Hammoud as Maria Merelli, Emily Maginity as Julia and Giovanni Bitonti as the bellhop.

On Nov. 16 and 18, Stefano Ciavaglia plays Max, with Ava Nasser as Maggie Saunders, Ryan Furchi as Henry Saunders, Alex Sassanelli as Tito Merelli, Ava Danysh as Julia and Milo Wilson as the bellhop.

General admission is $12, with a $2 discount for college students with identification, and a $4 discount for students under the age of 18 and for seniors 65 and older.

Call 313-827-1647 for tickets and additional show information.

TRENTON H.S. PRESENTS ‘CLUE’

Trenton High School presents the high school edition of “Clue” Nov. 10 and 11 in the school auditorium, 2603 Charlton Road in Trenton.

Director Cheyla Wagner said the show feature 17 students in the cast, five in the production team and nine in the stage crew.

She said she has been talking about doing “Clue” for years.

“The story is iconic, and challenging to present well on stage, and I knew this was the group that could pull it off,” Wagner said. “They proved me right at every rehearsal.”

She said sometimes the cast’s sense of humor got the better of them during rehearsals.

“Whether it’s in the scene or just them cracking their own one-liner jokes, sometimes we had to stop and regroup,” Wagner said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, with a 2 p.m. Nov. 11 matinee. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $5 for students and seniors.

DYPAC PRESENTS ‘OLIVER!’

The Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center bring Charles Dickens beloved story “Oliver!” to life with playwright Lionel Bart’s script and a talented youth ensemble Nov. 3 to 5 and Nov. 10 and 11 at the Trenton Village Theater.

Directed Mary Zaleski, the cast includes 44 young actors from Allen Park, Brownstown Township, Carleton, Flat Rock, Grosse Ile Township, New Boston, Riverview, Southgate, Trenton and Woodhaven.

Featured performers include Matthew Bond as Mr. Brownlow, Sophia Castrillon-Ibarra as Oliver, Isaac Clark as the Artful Dodger, Lily Digna as Bet, Parker Forgach as Mrs. Bedwin, Paige Gilbert as Old Sally and Amelia Hachenski as Mrs. Sowerberry.

Also featured are Liv Harrison as Dr. Grimwig, Finn Jamison as Mr. Bumble, Evan Langlet as Charlie Bates, Samantha Plunket as Mrs. Cornery and Noah Rodriguez as Fagan.

Also, MacKenna Tocco as Nancy, Melanie Walker as Charlotte, Sawyer Watson as Noah Claypole, Parker Watson as Mr. Sowerberry and Spencer Watters as Bill Sikes.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Trenton Village Theater, 2447 W. Jefferson Ave. in Trenton.

Tickets range from $12 to $18, and may be purchased online at showtix4u.com/events/16162. For more information about the show, go to dypac.com.

HENRY FORD COLLEGE PRESENTS ‘LEO’S BIG DAY OUT’

“Leo’s Big Day Out” makes its stage debut Nov. 18 and 19 at the Adray Auditorium in the MacKenzie Fine Arts Center at Henry Ford College.

The show was created by Aaron Coleman, with music by Chuck Pelletier, as part of the New York City-based Circle in the Square Theatre School’s efforts to reach children during the pandemic by providing a virtual theater experience.

The story follows 9-year-old Leo Fawaz, who lives with his immigrant Aunt Letty in New York City. Leo is eager to get out and explore the city, but his aunt is fearful and wants to stay safely inside.

The show features dialogue in English, Arabic and Spanish, and includes singing, dancing and puppetry.

HFC Director of Theatre John Michael Sefel, PhD, said it is an honor to have an opportunity to bring the show to the stage before a live audience for the first time.

He credits the staff of the Arab American National Museum for their help, as well.

Sefel said “Leo’s Big Day Out” is a family musical that adults will enjoy.

“Sometimes, entertainment for children can feel overly cute or too sentimental, or an insult to the audience’s intelligence,” he said. “‘Leo’s Big Day Out’ hits all the right notes: It has a brain without being heady, it has a heart without being sappy, and it indulges in silly moments without being wacky.”

Sefel said the show introduces themes like nonparental guardians, invisible disabilities, trauma and cultural integration in an easy-going and normalizing manner without getting too heavy.

“It does it all in just under an hour,” he said. “It really is such a great, fun musical for school-age kids and the people who love them.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 in Adray Auditorium in the MacKenzie Fine Arts Center at HFC.

Tickets are $8 for general admission, and $5 for children 12 and under, seniors, HFC employees and HFC students with valid identification, and members of the Arab American National Museum and their guests, upon showing a valid membership card.

Tickets are available online at hfcc.edu/campus-life/theatre.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for the HFC student food pantry at each performance. Donors are encouraged to check the expiration dates on food items before making a donation.