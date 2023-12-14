Henry Ford College, Corewell Health announce Nurse Immersive Clinical and Employment program

Guaranteed employment for qualified students

DEARBORN — Henry Ford College and Corewell Health announced a guaranteed-employment educational partnership for HFC nursing students who meet the requirements.

The partnership will establish a sustainable pipeline of highly qualified, career-ready nursing graduates to serve patients in Corewell Health hospitals and health care facilities throughout southeast Michigan.

“This partnership is not just a win-win for Corewell Health and Henry Ford College, it’s a win-win for the city of Dearborn and, ultimately, the entire state,” said nurse Kelli Sadler, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan. “This partnership will help fulfill our state’s need for skilled nurses who will provide patients with exceptional care in our communities.

“As a nurse for 28 years, I know first-hand how extremely rewarding and fulfilling a nursing career is. Seeing all of you seeking such a promising future brings me great joy. I look forward to having you join our incredible team at Corewell Health. And together, we can make a difference.”

Building on a longstanding relationship between HFC and Corewell Health, the new Nurse Immersive Clinical and Employment program will provide benefits to students and to Corewell Health, setting the stage for a consistent nursing workforce that can help meet patient needs in the decades to come. The program will help to secure a sustainable source of newly trained and qualified nurses to be employed by Corewell Health at Corewell Health hospitals and health care facilities in southeast Michigan.

This expanded partnership will:

• Recruit and prepare HFC nursing students for careers in the Corewell Health system, with a guarantee of employment when they successfully complete their HFC nursing degree and related requirements.

• Enhance and accelerate student learning through embedded clinical and immersive on-site training opportunities and “learn and earn” options.

• Engage Corewell Health nursing staff in preparing the next generation of health care professionals in southeast Michigan.

• Provide significant financial support to students. Scholarships may reach up to $9,380 per student.

The partnership has four core components:

• Clinical placement: HFC nursing students in the program will receive hands-on clinical training in Corewell Health hospitals as early as their first semester, continuing through their third semester of study.

• Immersive and experiential learning: Fourth-semester students will advance their skills through an Immersive Onsite Practicum, guided by experienced Corewell Health nurses at a Corewell Health facility.

• Learn-and-earn option: HFC nursing students will have opportunities for temporary part-time paid jobs in a Corewell Health facility while they are still completing their coursework.

• Full-time employment guarantee after successful program completion:

Students who receive the scholarship, graduate from the HFC ADN/RN Nursing Program, pass the NCLEX exam and meet Corewell Health employment requirements will receive guaranteed work at a Corewell Health facility in southeast Michigan for at least two years.

“This partnership sets the stage for a consistent pipeline of highly skilled nurses who will enter their profession with customized training, a broad knowledge base, and direct experience in the Corewell Health model of patient care,” HFC President Russ Kavalhuna said. “Many will also graduate virtually debt-free.

“We are proud of the innovative thinking and strong collaboration that went into developing this unique partnership with a world-class health system and our community of Dearborn. The program will benefit HFC students and Corewell Health, and in the long run, it will also benefit Michigan citizens statewide and will help recruit and retain talent in our state.

“This is another excellent example of what can happen when business and education come together to create high value for our state’s economy, families, and students.”