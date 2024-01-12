Controversy occurs following Basham’s Wayne County Commission replacement

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – While Wayne County Commissioners who leave mid-term typically name their successor, the commission recently broke with tradition when Ray Basham retired, naming Alex Garza and not Butch Ramik, Basham’s pick.

Ramik resigned from his Taylor City Council post Dec. 13, and his decision was made public at the Dec. 19 council meeting.

However, the commission broke with custom and appointed former state Rep. Alex Garza to the seat at its Jan. 4 meeting, catching Ramik and Basham off guard.

Ramik said he was excited when Basham approached him about finishing his term through the end of 2024 upon his retirement. Basham was under the impression that the commission would honor his nomination of a successor.

Ramik said he even went down to the commission to work with Basham to learn what the commission job entailed.

“We were totally blind-sided by nine commissioners who out of nowhere voted Garza in without any prior warning,” Ramik said.

Meanwhile, the Taylor City Council was unsuccessful in filling Ramik’s former council seat at its Jan. 3 meeting.

Amy Atwood, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the recent council election, was rejected 4-2, while former Councilmember Caroline Patts, who was prevented from being placed on the last council election ballot due to a technicality, missed being appointed by a 3-3 vote.

Ramik said he could return to the City Council if he were nominated by a council member at the next meeting, Jan. 23, and received four votes from the body.

“If they would do that, it would be an honor to come back,” he said.

Ramik said he is also weighing his options based on the actions of the Wayne County Commission.

Garza said he wishes Ramik well in his future endeavors, and thanked him for his years of service to the city of Taylor.

He said he was grateful that the commissioners put their trust in him to finish out Basham’s term.

“I have represented most of the district for nearly 10 years on the city and state levels, and have been a lifelong resident of Wayne County,” Garza said. “My roots within the Downriver community and my record of service have equipped me with the skills and insight necessary to be effective for our community.”

He said he is excited to be able to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the commission.

“My approach to public service is collaborative and inclusive, believing that the best solutions arise from a diversity of voices and a collective commitment to the common good,” he said. “I am proud of my track record of working together with people of all political inclinations to get things done for my community, and that will continue during my time on the County Commission.”