‘Mama Mia’ and the music of ABBA take the Fisher by storm

The musical “Mama Mia!,” featuring the songs of ABBA, brings its energy to Detroit April 23 to 28 at the Fisher Theater.

Set on a sunny Greek island, Sophie, the daughter of single mother Donna, is about to marry. She wants her biological father to walk her down the aisle, only to discover that she has not one but three possible candidates.

As the guests start arriving on the island, including Donna’s former girl group sidekicks, Tanya and Rosie, and the three candidates for Sophie’s father, which include Sam, an American architect; Harry, a British banker; and Bill, an Australia writer and adventurer, the plot heats up.

The music includes the ABBA songs “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Thank you for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS” and the title song “Mama Mia!”

In 2022, the show was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In 2008, a film adaption was released. The show is the sixth longest running show in London’s West End history, and the musical ran on Broadway through 2015, for 14 years, making it the ninth longest running Broadway show.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 23 to 27 and 6:30 p.m. April 28, with 2 p.m. April 27 and 1 p.m. April 28 matinees. To order tickets or for more information, go to BroadwayInDetroit.com.