Halloween in Greenfield Village offers spooky fun

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Photos by Sue Suchyta

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Whether you enjoy chatting with costumed characters or taking a short stroll on the wild side through a haunted covered bridge, there’s plenty of entertainment during Halloween in Greenfield Village.

Throughout the Village, characters are ready to interact and pose for photos, whether it’s Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz folks, or the colorful characters from Alice in Wonderland enjoying the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

There’s delicious food, whether it’s sit down style or strolling snacks, and when it’s time to park it and munch, there’s musical entertainment at the Detroit Central Market and on the steps of the Town Hall, where the Transylvania Trio are among the talented crooners.

For an added fee, one can take a train ride around the village and spot silly and sinister scenes along the way, whether it’s a tree with a human-like face near the statue of the Wizard of Menlo Park, an eccentric rogue near a broken-down jalopy, or a coven of witches in a circle.

As one wanders through the village, the Woman in White appears on the Frost House balcony, wailing for her lost love.

Skeletons glow as they shake their bones at the bandshell near the covered bridge.

A pale man guards the cemetery near the Martha Mary Chapel, and is ready with a clever quip or two.

The women at Witch Hazel’s used broom lot will offer you a test drive, while next door the Vampire of Greenfield Village is selling used coffins, which has inadvertently set loose a mummy.

The carousel is open, as is the custard stand, both family favorites.

The weather is unpredictable in October, so check the weather and adjust your optional costumes and outerwear accordingly.

Don’t try to see everything, sit down and watch a show when you need a breather, and remember that sometimes the best entertainment is the type you discover while wandering at random.

For more information, go to THF.org.